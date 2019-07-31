Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Stake in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Increased as Stock Declined; United Rentals (URI) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Raised Its Position by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 803,207 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 1.58M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

