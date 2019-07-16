Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Stake in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Has Raised by $613,210 as Market Valuation Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Kemet (KEM)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 543,391 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 934,891 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares to 260,061 shares, valued at $73.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intl Sel Fiv Etf (IDV) by 16,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,378 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Pro reported 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 106,333 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Intersect Capital Ltd Co holds 2,243 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.52% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 365 shares. Moreover, Community Fincl Limited Liability has 1.46% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Capwealth Advisors Lc holds 2,573 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 63,953 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,358 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 518,663 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 2,359 shares. Parkside Natl Bank invested in 0.08% or 2,691 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. 11,998 shares valued at $223,229 were sold by PAUL ROBERT G on Wednesday, February 6. THOMPSON GREGORY C had bought 11,100 shares worth $199,515. The insider Assaf Ronald James sold 3,333 shares worth $60,016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 3.05 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Oak Associates Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 44,595 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny reported 11,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De owns 581 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,318 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 57,000 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 14,408 shares. 7,200 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Citigroup invested in 43,194 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Foundry Partners Ltd Com reported 19,275 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 109,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,145 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.