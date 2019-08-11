Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $305,815; Mad River Investors Decreased Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding as Share Price Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.51M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway holds 1.36M shares. Maplelane Capital Lc reported 1 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 0.59% or 164,805 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 12,955 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Company owns 16,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,137 were accumulated by Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division. Whittier accumulated 193 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 41,919 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 5,939 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 83,873 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 156 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 372,129 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 19,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 43,549 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $16.82 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 10,000 shares worth $306,700.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares to 29,043 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 30,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI).

