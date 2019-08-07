Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position by $860,100; Copper Rock Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 03/04/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Expectations for 2018; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group owns 4,541 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 54,392 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,498 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 77,451 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 160,424 were accumulated by Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 75,747 shares. 3,344 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Ltd. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 78,726 shares. Private Advsrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, South Texas Money Management has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,336 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 0.05% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com owns 56,521 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Windsor Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rowland Counsel Adv accumulated 2,449 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 30,035 shares to 63,340 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,605 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 63,102 shares to 933,465 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 160,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,250 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).