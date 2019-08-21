Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Cut by $406,080; Illumina (ILMN) Stake Boosted by Private Asset Management Inc

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 1,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $290.5. About 493,397 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.02% or 61,570 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 27,708 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 366,273 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 503,826 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,842 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Strs Ohio reported 217,322 shares. 4,293 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.17 million shares. Hanseatic Services owns 3,045 shares. 431,000 are owned by Cap. Alexandria Cap Llc accumulated 7,125 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 7,001 shares to 2,405 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,671 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

