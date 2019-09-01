Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM); As 3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $523,260

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.