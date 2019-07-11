Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) as Share Value Declined; Par Capital Management Increased Position in Groupon (GRPN)

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 5.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.99M, up from 49.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 506,077 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 897,588 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 554,100 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 9.88M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 62,264 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 161,219 shares. 232 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. Lpl Financial Lc owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 13,683 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 172,791 shares. Whittier Trust Com owns 173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 190,277 shares. 436,800 are owned by Raymond James Associate. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 480,326 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,092 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 248,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 227,562 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 356 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares to 3,450 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).