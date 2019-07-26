Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding; As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Valuation Rose, Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.24 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 216,053 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,540 shares. First City Cap Mngmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Letko Brosseau And Associate stated it has 845,437 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inr Advisory Ser Llc holds 195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 597,931 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Co Llc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 265,593 shares. First Fin State Bank stated it has 9,122 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Manchester Capital Ltd Company reported 7,476 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shelton Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,163 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 1.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcrae Capital Mngmt has 50,401 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares to 260,061 shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,879 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Cap LP stated it has 1.1% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgan Stanley reported 39,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has 11,101 shares. 683 Capital Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 805,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Comm accumulated 575,000 shares or 1.56% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Strs Ohio holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burns J W And New York reported 14,500 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 26,291 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates owns 14,720 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 986 shares. 3.61 million are owned by Aisling Cap. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 193,300 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.