Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increases Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM); As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 28,051 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 323,304 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares to 81,749 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,515 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc reported 66,690 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Osterweis Cap has 1.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,619 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fairview Investment Mngmt has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen owns 3,310 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Salient Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Ptnrs Holdings Ag has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,955 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Llc Delaware holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 29,084 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.07% or 7,655 shares. Holderness Investments stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 4,250 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,201 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc accumulated 0.67% or 64,800 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Company invested in 212,274 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,390 shares to 117,605 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,043 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).