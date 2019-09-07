Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $860,100; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Its Holding by $1.13 Million

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – Facebook could inadvertently benefit from new European privacy rules; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says earnings, Snap and Facebook’s management rescued the social media giant from its data-mining rut; 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.