Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Holds Stake in At&T (T); Textron (TXT) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 172,486 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 978,824 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 29.52M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares to 24,543 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,452 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.21 million shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 1.89M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvw Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,548 shares. 19,424 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Brown Advisory stated it has 415,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 Incorporated owns 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 28,038 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc owns 69,947 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 2.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Joel Isaacson & Com Ltd Company invested in 0.46% or 101,427 shares. Cannell Peter B & accumulated 34,219 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,068 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.36M shares stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Textron Trips on Weak Aerospace Sales – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 578,000 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $217.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 407,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.3% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,905 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 181,695 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 372,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Company owns 0.15% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 2.83 million shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.06% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 317,501 shares. New York-based Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 293 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 387,490 shares. Bokf Na holds 0% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 82,005 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First City Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,315 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 95,978 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.