Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Block H & R (HRB) Stake; Omega Flex (OFLX) Sentiment Is 1.23

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 52.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management holds 12,410 shares with $297,000 value, down from 26,352 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 2.12M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018

Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 27 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 22 cut down and sold holdings in Omega Flex Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.47 million shares, down from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Omega Flex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 12.

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $752.14 million. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brand names.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. for 1.21 million shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 76,144 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 6,516 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 32,336 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

