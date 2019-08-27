Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $329,510

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 27.28M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,842 shares to 188,542 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,678 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

