Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $868,405; Shares Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined While Glacier Peak Capital Cut by $971,648 Its Position

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 121,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 12,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 133,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.345. About 7.27 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 5.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Company has 3.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Amer Management Corporation invested in 5,722 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspen Invest has 20,058 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 527,956 shares. Community Fincl Limited Liability Co has 4.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,688 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northern Corp accumulated 62.63M shares. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 61,802 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 179,305 shares. Fairfield Bush Co holds 0.58% or 32,092 shares in its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,933 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd invested in 1.63% or 5,280 shares. Convergence holds 118,878 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.