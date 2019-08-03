Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $618,615 as Stock Price Declined; Bb Biotech Ag Has Raised Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 513,981 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP holds 21,445 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company owns 2,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.05% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lord Abbett And owns 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 57,827 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 65,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 9,830 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research owns 25,010 shares. Pnc Ser Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,025 shares. 397,077 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 2.04 million shares. Cap International Invsts owns 4.43M shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES had sold 4,096 shares worth $344,986. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. also sold $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Bozigian Haig P.. Gano Kyle sold $335,668 worth of stock or 3,809 shares. Shares for $66,063 were sold by Lippoldt Darin. BENEVICH ERIC sold 1,357 shares worth $119,427.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Management reported 37,124 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 5,297 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 589,486 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,216 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bessemer Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.03% or 51,299 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 9,392 shares. Nomura Asset has 1.23M shares. 236,686 were reported by First Natl Tru. 12,843 are owned by Srb. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 24,168 shares. Bancorporation Of The West owns 75,270 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 2,529 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lincluden Ltd invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares to 105,434 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).