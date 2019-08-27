Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $618,615 as Market Valuation Declined; American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.60 Million

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 7.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 1.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 483,172 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lipe & Dalton holds 24,742 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Hillswick Asset Ltd Co holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 173,212 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 23.06M shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 137,070 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has invested 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 130,293 shares. Tt Intll reported 190,811 shares. Hamel Associates, New Jersey-based fund reported 94,632 shares. 4,935 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And Comm. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Andra Ap owns 129,200 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 240,415 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

