Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Block H & R (HRB) as Stock Price Rose; As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Rose, Cortland Advisers Lowered Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 7.91M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 26,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 1.04M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

