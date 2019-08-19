Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $618,615; Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 3.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 2.99M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And holds 0.06% or 67,767 shares. Twin Tree LP has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc reported 55,377 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & has 52,059 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited stated it has 988,377 shares. Archford Capital Strategies, Illinois-based fund reported 121 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 26,395 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management has 877,480 shares. Davidson Advsr has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 241,413 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 3,012 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 12,728 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability holds 16,422 shares. Zacks Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 413,071 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 53,054 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 143,893 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares to 99,210 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Service Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 113,739 shares. Coastline Trust Communication accumulated 0.62% or 70,237 shares. Sei Company owns 1.16M shares. Edgewood Limited Company stated it has 16,035 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 11.43M shares. Blue Financial Cap Inc has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Round Table Service reported 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Montecito Bankshares And, California-based fund reported 57,554 shares. Invesco owns 14.38M shares. Notis holds 16,200 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Grimes holds 0.33% or 71,359 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 112,793 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Acropolis Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,895 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.4% or 31,454 shares.