Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $406,080; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Boosted Its Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 1,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 61,373 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, up from 59,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,627 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 35,022 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 12,982 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of The West. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 20,509 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.02% stake. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 10,185 shares. Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 8,070 shares stake. Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reported 54,753 shares. Capital Investment Counsel invested in 1.18% or 10,700 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cambridge Tru invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8,291 shares to 404,121 shares, valued at $44.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 31,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,196 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubles in a Nutshell (NYSE: BA) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares to 105,434 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).