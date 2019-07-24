Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $406,080 as Share Value Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Aviva Plc Has Boosted Its Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 84,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,608 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.90M, up from 330,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 81,578 shares to 121,024 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,528 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge has 1.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3,793 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. 11,179 were accumulated by Mount Lucas Management L P. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 86,351 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.28% or 838,373 shares. Altfest L J And Com accumulated 45,031 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 375 shares. Maryland Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 27,890 were reported by Mai Cap Mngmt. 44,886 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,768 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.22 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA).