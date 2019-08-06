Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Block H & R (HRB) Position; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) Sentiment Is 1.33

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 24 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 18 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.34 million shares, down from 7.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 52.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management holds 12,410 shares with $297,000 value, down from 26,352 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 2.08 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II for 171,491 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 52,321 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.1% invested in the company for 4,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 12,100 shares.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $794.27 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 178.71 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 247,826 shares traded or 124.64% up from the average. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Eqis Mngmt holds 10,505 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.18% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 4.55M shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Highstreet Asset invested 0.05% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 2.45 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 168,267 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc. Huntington State Bank holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 31,925 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 32,203 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Oh reported 0.37% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc has 1,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 8,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.