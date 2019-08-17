Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM); Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holding Upped by Acadian Asset Management Llc

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 48,793 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 37,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 56,541 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.03M shares. Van Berkom & Associate has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 24,665 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 0.14% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Ameritas Investment has 1,272 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idex (IEX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cimpress’ (CMPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Prices 3.5M Common Share Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 32,356 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $305.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,844 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IBM Beats Earnings Estimate Despite Falling Revenue – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.