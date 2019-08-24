Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $860,100; Rbo & Co Holds Stake in Coca (KO)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 513,879 shares in its portfolio. 5,865 are owned by Hendershot Inc. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 20,334 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Communications Ltd has 15,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Saratoga Rech & Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 529,015 shares. Dillon Associates invested in 0.12% or 7,877 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sandhill Prtnrs Lc holds 0.11% or 16,158 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ftb Advisors invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 138,762 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,614 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 28,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,004 were reported by Sta Wealth Ltd Company. Pggm Invests stated it has 1.18M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 0.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,004 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,374 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 6,972 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated reported 2.67M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.34% or 647,900 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,336 shares. Citigroup reported 381,958 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,750 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Lc stated it has 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

