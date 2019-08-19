Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Its Position in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; Argent Capital Management Decreased Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Stake by $442,000; Share Price Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 34,345 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 38,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 21,363 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 9,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 281,502 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.97 million, up from 271,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.73. About 375,160 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) by 19,696 shares to 14,180 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 68,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,605 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.