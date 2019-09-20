Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Position; Shorts at Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Raised By 0.84%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 23,652 shares as Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 242,101 shares with $12.42M value, up from 218,449 last quarter. Five9 Inc. now has $3.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 222,274 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. CEI’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 1 days are for Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s short sellers to cover CEI’s short positions. The SI to Camber Energy Inc’s float is 9.75%. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2005. About 353,761 shares traded. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) has declined 99.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.61% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.33’s average target is 17.59% above currents $58.96 stock price. Five9 had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Pacific Biosciences Of California (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 114,012 shares to 205,363 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc/Nc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 6,470 shares and now owns 235,590 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $8.19 million. The firm holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. It has a 0.04 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.