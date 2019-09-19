Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $1.22 Million; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 3,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 51,708 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 54,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 2.75 million shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 121,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 320,595 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 198,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 3.98M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares to 119,729 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mairs accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Welch Forbes Llc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,574 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company has 1.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,469 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.47% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,518 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% stake. Dana Inv Advsr has 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 575,206 shares. Newbrook Capital LP holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 222,990 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc reported 32,010 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Corp holds 50,571 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 7,083 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old West Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 275,252 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 26,107 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Citadel Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,621 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 869 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 686,803 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 1.97M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Adirondack Rech & has invested 1.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 20,171 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 320,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 44,108 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp accumulated 14,237 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries by 43,980 shares to 40,717 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc. by 15,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,382 shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp..