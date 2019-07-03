Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped By $1.24 Million Its Kohls (KSS) Stake; Btc Capital Management Has Increased Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 18,184 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 105,465 shares with $7.25M value, up from 87,281 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 2.14 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc acquired 6,286 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 96,964 shares with $5.75 million value, up from 90,678 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.63 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Group holds 0.14% or 18,884 shares. Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,329 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications holds 0.01% or 13,735 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 1.28% or 43,908 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 36,367 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 12,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 9,034 were accumulated by Caxton Assoc L P. Greenwood Ltd Llc invested in 1.06% or 69,666 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 0.13% or 7,940 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,171 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company invested in 4,695 shares. Cap Interest Ca stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 21,315 shares. Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,165 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal name for proposed combined bank – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of HF, WCG, and STI of Class Action Lawsuits Filed – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Bernstein. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold” on Friday, February 8.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 5,002 shares to 62,048 valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,197 shares and now owns 31,594 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weakness Across The Board, But Kohl’s Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Off-Price Experiment, While Macy’s Doubles Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,359 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Mgmt. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 83,136 shares. 111,520 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 3,228 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 128,600 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 120,610 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 575,500 shares. Btc Mngmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 33,717 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc reported 13,352 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 13,910 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,638 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 2.40 million shares. Sun Life holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio.