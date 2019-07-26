Mutual Of America Capital Management Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Stake by $6.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 136,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,816 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 396,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 168,207 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14 million, down from 112,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 400,993 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 40,265 shares to 80,538 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd by 15,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Acquires Award-Winning Adaptive Learning Solution Waggle – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Just Popped 14% Today – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Closing The Books On What Was A Great Industry! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,519 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 259,816 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates accumulated 2.70M shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 11.00M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 34,054 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 72,925 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited Co invested in 53,195 shares. Pdts Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 59,607 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 41,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Freshford Management Llc holds 2.08% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 1.49 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 38,528 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 125,790 shares.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.73M for 48.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Capped Etf (EWZ) by 22,671 shares to 116,400 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).