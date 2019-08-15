Mutual Of America Capital Management Maintains Holding in Mantech International (MANT); As Fb (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Trimmed Its Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT) by 7792.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 51,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 52,327 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 69,278 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability owns 42,305 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 369,174 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 36,261 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Secor Capital LP reported 11,610 shares. Moreover, Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc has 8.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company holds 25,352 shares. Pitcairn has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,437 shares. Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa has 2.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,170 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.68% or 76,446 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 139,464 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 17,581 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.65% or 128,238 shares. 71.67 million are held by Cap Global Invsts.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares to 99,887 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ManTech Acquires H2M Group to Expand Geospatial and Intelligence Analysis Capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ManTech International (MANT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Named an AWS Government Competency Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 9,137 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 18,049 shares. Chevy Chase Holding owns 17,525 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company reported 52,327 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 326,350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 9,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 41,008 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Advisory Lc invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 8,936 were reported by United Automobile Association.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 7,769 shares to 111,117 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 33,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,620 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Virginia Corp.