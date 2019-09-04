Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Rogers (ROG) Position; Siga Technologies (SIGA)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 62 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 29 sold and decreased their positions in Siga Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 16.91 million shares, up from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Siga Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 34.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 38.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 20,592 shares with $3.27M value, down from 33,532 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 45,853 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39

Jet Capital Investors L P holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 16,222 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $413.34 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. It has a 0.97 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 37,939 shares traded. SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) has declined 22.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®

More notable recent SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SIGA to Present at the 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dr. Robin Robinson, Founding Director of BARDA Joins RenovaCare – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Webcast on June 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIGA Awarded Department of Defense Contract to Develop Expanded Indication for TPOXX® as Post-Exposure Prophylactic for Smallpox – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers Corp has $200 highest and $20000 lowest target. $200’s average target is 49.42% above currents $133.85 stock price. Rogers Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advisors holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc owns 20 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 24,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,993 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 206,358 shares. 171,969 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 13,881 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0.06% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 11,749 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 2,087 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 225,283 shares.