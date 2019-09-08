Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Stamps.Com (STMP) Stake by $408,078 as Stock Declined; Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $16.27 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 92.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 98,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 106,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 07/04/2018 – Facebook says it’ll now require political-leaning advertisers to verify their identity. Via @verge:; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATING MONETIZATION ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 55,467 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 60,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 292,433 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX) by 21,900 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (Put) (NYSE:VFC) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 176,434 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 77,836 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests stated it has 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,937 shares. 40,070 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Company. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 8,600 shares. Rockland holds 1.16% or 65,506 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 27,087 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc holds 0.32% or 6,513 shares. Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.71% or 84,842 shares in its portfolio. Scharf Investments Limited Company invested in 11,215 shares. Central Bankshares Trust owns 11,625 shares. 22,950 are held by Optimum Investment Advisors. 198,326 are held by Suntrust Banks.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co has 37,937 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,000 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 48,896 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 12,148 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,270 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,019 shares. The Virginia-based Cap Management Va has invested 1.4% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 68,838 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01 million for 49.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 11,288 shares to 566,551 shares, valued at $45.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roth leaves STMP sidelines on 2020 potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stamps.com (STMP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.