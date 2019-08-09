Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Dril (DRQ) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Dril (DRQ) stake by 96.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 30,564 shares as Dril (DRQ)’s stock rose 23.17%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 1,034 shares with $47,000 value, down from 31,598 last quarter. Dril now has $1.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 189,899 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Among 6 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Burberry Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Mainfirst upgraded the shares of BRBY in report on Thursday, July 4 to “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1800 target. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1855.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 9.08 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 27.11 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

The stock decreased 0.09% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2215. About 1.10 million shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp owns 0.07% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 329,417 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Waddell And Reed invested in 0.03% or 242,276 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 42,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 523,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Brandywine Inv Limited invested in 0.07% or 221,298 shares. London Of Virginia reported 363,797 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 117,883 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsr accumulated 295,539 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 10,116 were reported by First Republic Investment.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.10M for 398.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Brinks Co. (NYSE:BCO) stake by 6,268 shares to 168,086 valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Micro (IWC) stake by 10,164 shares and now owns 66,860 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.