Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.53 Million; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Harris Associates LP Cut Its Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 686,186 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.81 million, down from 693,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 9.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 9.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 59.83 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528.84M, down from 69.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 700,044 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 20,278 shares to 37,374 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Lc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,016 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Architects accumulated 48,049 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 6.86% or 317,825 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Com holds 269,733 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 456,347 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd holds 243,681 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated invested 1.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgemoor Advsr Inc has 193,572 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,941 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd has 5,169 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Company has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 221,467 shares. Gruss & Co Inc accumulated 7.1% or 33,150 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated accumulated 62,823 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,400 shares to 48,250 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 9,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $220.02 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.