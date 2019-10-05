Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Holding by $890,688; Share Price Declined; Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $2.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 148,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 726,071 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 577,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 10.80M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 630,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biggest Hedge Fund Buys of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 8,827 shares to 214,299 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Telephone Enterprises (NYSE:CTL) by 118,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,957 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership reported 59,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Macquarie Group Limited holds 7.23M shares. 277,172 are owned by Barclays Plc. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 352,324 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Century Companies owns 763,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 50,092 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 224,091 shares. Atria Llc invested in 0.16% or 136,096 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.09% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Citigroup holds 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareDx To Acquire OTTR For Transplant Management Software – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AlloSure Heart Clinical Validation Published in Leading Transplant Journal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 771,641 were reported by Driehaus Ltd Com. Friess Associates Lc stated it has 0.58% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,779 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 133,778 shares in its portfolio. 345,473 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 144,823 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 627,114 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability has 438,407 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 2.12M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 434,073 are held by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset reported 516 shares or 0% of all its holdings.