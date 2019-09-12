Mutual Of America Capital Management Increases Stake in Xilinx (XLNX); As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 22,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 60,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15M, up from 37,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 3.11M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.27M, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 28,355 shares to 146,057 shares, valued at $39.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdt (NYSE:MDT) by 60,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,326 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 2.53M shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Transamerica Financial Advisors Incorporated invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell And stated it has 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Group Limited Liability reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57.45 million shares. Sigma Planning has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Invest Management invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Liberty Management invested in 33,519 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,625 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5.85% or 11.48M shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 11,353 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 5.12 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 104,171 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cookson Peirce And holds 2.63% or 265,384 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 61,010 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 135,007 were reported by Northstar Advsrs Lc. Ballentine Partners Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,759 shares. Pnc Fin Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,772 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.11 million shares. Notis holds 23,530 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 1.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oak Assocs Oh holds 4.49% or 611,073 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.06% or 60,771 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 12,700 shares.

