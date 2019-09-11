Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Cambrex (CBM) as Stock Price Rose; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Position in Costco Wholesale New (COST) by $2.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 13,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 63,573 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 221,999 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 286.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $290.16. About 3.57M shares traded or 92.06% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,164 shares to 5,060 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,298 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $139.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,617 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.