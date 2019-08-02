Mutual Of America Capital Management Holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Lifted by $544,122; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Has Increased by Sanders Capital Llc

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 5.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 24.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.36M, up from 18.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 34.08M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (SBRA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 28,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 387,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 358,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 293,308 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 11.85 million shares. Moreover, Ca has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argent Co stated it has 225,795 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. High Pointe Cap Lc holds 2.77% or 73,330 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares holds 83,108 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp owns 139,833 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.7% stake. Jnba Advisors has 17,938 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Becker Cap holds 11,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old West Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 42,038 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 29,888 shares. Harvey Capital Incorporated has invested 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.65 million shares.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML turns bearish on Sabra, bullish on Omega Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra: Healthcare REIT Headwinds Unveil Top-Notch Management – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing – Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 86,033 shares to 15,603 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 11,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,823 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,416 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. 27,219 are owned by United Automobile Association. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Tekla Management Ltd Liability reported 0.37% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 12,906 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 27,634 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 610,416 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 23,952 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability invested in 14,320 shares. Kistler stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 230,460 were accumulated by Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Company. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).