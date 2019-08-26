Mutual Of America Capital Management Holding in S&T Bancorp (STBA) Trimmed by $2.68 Million as Share Value Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Position by $490,939

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 68,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 55,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 124,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S&T Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 77,753 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q EPS 75c; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q LOSS 1.97B WON; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 05/03/2018 S&T Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO – TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MLN; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application of S&T Service Tariff

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Kane Robert Edward bought $110,250. GIBSON JAMES THOMAS had bought 12,000 shares worth $466,691 on Thursday, March 7. $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares were bought by BRICE TODD D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 106,784 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 8,442 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Barclays Pcl owns 23,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 13,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,179 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 33,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa invested 5.14% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 47,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 65,577 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 32,212 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,528 shares to 68,908 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. by 489,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares to 29,530 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

