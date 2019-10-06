Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Us Physical Therapy (USPH) Stake By $3.93 Million; Shorts at Five Below (FIVE) Raised By 9.68%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. FIVE’s SI was 3.47M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 3 days are for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s short sellers to cover FIVE’s short positions. The SI to Five Below Inc’s float is 6.39%. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Us Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) stake by 8820.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 32,194 shares as Us Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 32,559 shares with $3.99 million value, up from 365 last quarter. Us Physical Therapy Inc. now has $1.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 38,948 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c

Among 5 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Five Below has $15200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 7.40% above currents $127.09 stock price. Five Below had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold Five Below, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.14% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 153,098 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Summit Creek Advsrs accumulated 94,295 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt L P holds 0.21% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 75,000 shares. Voya Investment Limited accumulated 790,972 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 874,474 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Hodges Cap Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 74,457 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 575,892 were reported by Bankshares Of Mellon. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 29,124 shares. 1,779 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Next Financial Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,467 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 45.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

