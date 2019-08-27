Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as Stock Value Rose; As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.37 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 54,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 340,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 286,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 2.05M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 476,698 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 76,272 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc. by 61,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,889 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 34,709 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 902 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 127,962 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 24,664 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 17,520 shares. Hightower Tru Lta holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 10,746 shares. Finemark Bancorporation Tru has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 8,214 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 960,513 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,175 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 1.15M were accumulated by Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Limited Company. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30,190 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

