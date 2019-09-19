Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Its Science Applications International (SAIC) Holding by $1.89 Million; Realty Income Corp. (O) Holder Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications International (SAIC) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 22,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 90,942 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 68,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 275,266 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 13,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.26M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “103rd Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan owns 34,684 shares. The New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.82% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 201,927 shares. 666 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd has 27,915 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 89,853 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 139,753 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 0% or 552 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Co accumulated 208,288 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 49,603 shares. Monetary reported 400 shares stake. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,750 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc has 3.23M shares. Honeywell invested in 2.38% or 88,953 shares.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAIC receives $60M USPTO contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Science Applications EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.