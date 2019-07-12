Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake by $508,040 as Market Value Declined; As Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 (GHC) Valuation Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 4,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,641 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 47,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 122,796 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 (GHC) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,620 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53 million, down from 56,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $733.17. About 48,001 shares traded or 38.74% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Nwq Inv Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 241,930 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 10,072 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). First Interstate Bankshares reported 1,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl accumulated 74,649 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Lc owns 40,819 shares. Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.02% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 114,975 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 47,220 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 121,474 shares. 3,729 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,823 shares to 21,165 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc by 11,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.28M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 312,420 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $163.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corporation Reit Usd0.01 by 174,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com Stk Npv (NYSE:HRB).