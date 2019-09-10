Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; As Timken Co. (TKR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 25,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 200,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 10.52 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 200,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 101,305 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 301,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 149,948 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd by 15,854 shares to 38,555 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 22,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Properties Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Washington Bank has 2,595 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 0.55% or 198,555 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc owns 19,128 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.46 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 88,000 are owned by Clark Estates. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kemnay Advisory stated it has 181,613 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 28,985 shares. First Dallas Secs stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 93,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 100,500 shares.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.78M for 8.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 262 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,515 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 230,460 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 199,963 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 126,100 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 20,631 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 1,115 shares. Fil Limited owns 3 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Federated Investors Pa reported 24,436 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 9,000 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 7,714 shares.