Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed General Mills (GIS) Stake by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Rose; Private Trust Co Lowered Its Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $383,571 as Stock Price Declined

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 2.77 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 21,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,457 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 168,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 2.29M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,567 shares to 14,046 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management Inc stated it has 13,128 shares. Amarillo State Bank invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barrett Asset Limited Liability owns 155,505 shares. Endowment Management LP owns 1,480 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca owns 21,168 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 8,443 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 349 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 10,353 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 570 shares stake. Guardian Invest Management invested in 2.6% or 14,477 shares. Nottingham owns 1,350 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Montag A & Assoc invested in 0.59% or 30,686 shares. Rafferty Asset invested in 1,492 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stock futures fall on concerns over US-China trade fallout – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,158 shares to 57,955 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc..

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Mills Elects Elizabeth C. Lempres to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.