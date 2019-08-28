Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Kohls (KSS) Holding By $1.24 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 18,184 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 105,465 shares with $7.25 million value, up from 87,281 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 655,522 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Cyrusone (CONE) stake by 14.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 60,583 shares as Cyrusone (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 353,669 shares with $18.55 billion value, down from 414,252 last quarter. Cyrusone now has $7.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 54,354 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,901 activity. Shares for $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 63,402 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,654 shares. Rmb Cap Lc stated it has 57,639 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pinnacle Limited owns 696,540 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Proshare has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co stated it has 50,873 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.47% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 380,000 shares. Penn owns 19,157 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $54 lowest target. $64’s average target is -8.57% below currents $70 stock price. CyrusOne had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Washington Real Estate Inv Trust (NYSE:WRE) stake by 40,736 shares to 288,054 valued at $8.17B in 2019Q1. It also upped Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) stake by 83,440 shares and now owns 466,832 shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was raised too.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 2,473 shares to 62,653 valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timkensteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST) stake by 91,282 shares and now owns 1,118 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 39.54% above currents $45.63 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. UBS maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating.