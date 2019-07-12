Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake by $511,446; Td Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Market Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.82 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 24/05/2018 – J SAINSBURY PLC SBRY.L – HOURLY RATE FOR EMPLOYEES TO INCREASE FROM £8 TO £9.20 PER HOUR; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSC 2015-MS1; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 55,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.3. About 158,556 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,501 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Zacks Investment Management stated it has 10,523 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 3,850 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 4,437 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 3,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 1.44 million shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.4% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cardinal owns 5,535 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Us State Bank De stated it has 5,904 shares. Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corporation has 8,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.08 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W on Friday, February 1. MEHRABIAN ROBERT sold 8,316 shares worth $1.83M. DAHLBERG KENNETH C also sold $1.39M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, January 25. 10,030 shares were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID, worth $2.26M.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp. (NYSE:PHM) by 76,258 shares to 34,195 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,411 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (TDY) CEO Al Pichelli on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New 3D laser profiler series excels at in-line measurement and inspection tasks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Munster: Walmart Should ‘Dump’ Amazon’s Shipping Playbook – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Walmart (WMT) to Offer Post-Paid Phone Plans Via Website Through AT&T (T), to Add Wireless Specialists to 600 More Stores This Year – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart to relist minority stake in Seiyu – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (WMT) Confirms Agreements with the DOJ and the SEC to Resolve their FCPA Investigations – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.