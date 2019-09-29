Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Position By $4.91 Million; Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 120 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 108 trimmed and sold equity positions in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 80.24 million shares, up from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Healthcare Services Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 72 Increased: 86 New Position: 34.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) stake by 75.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 57,741 shares as Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 133,741 shares with $11.49M value, up from 76,000 last quarter. Intercontinentalexchange Group now has $51.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49M shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson Controls International stake by 15,261 shares to 106,475 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,626 shares and now owns 31,476 shares. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.16% above currents $92.4 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.04% or 52,273 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 30,903 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp accumulated 0% or 8,191 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd accumulated 90,224 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.33% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Proffitt Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,338 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 393,436 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,631 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 7,500 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,171 shares. First Business Financial Serv accumulated 10,334 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 58,363 shares. 50,944 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Btc Capital reported 50,205 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Provides Statement About New SEC Rule on ETFs – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 20.61 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01 million for 21.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Healthcare Services Group Inc’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HCSG – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 443,363 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for 3.11 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.99 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1.72% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 4.45 million shares.