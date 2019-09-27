Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Holding; Sprouts Farmers Market Has 1.02 Sentiment

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 113 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 111 reduced and sold positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 104.79 million shares, down from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprouts Farmers Market Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 84 Increased: 82 New Position: 31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) stake by 3008.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 31,322 shares as Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)’s stock rose 4.77%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 32,363 shares with $3.75M value, up from 1,041 last quarter. Eastgroup Properties Inc now has $4.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 43,940 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.81 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for 348,300 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 470,575 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Investment Advisors has 1.85% invested in the company for 941,632 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 1.34% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 88,485 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 216,379 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM): Are Analystsâ€™ Forecast Signalling Trouble Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Down 18% in 6 Months: Will it Decline Further? – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Offers Capital Growth And Dividend Appreciation With Strong Potential For Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) stake by 12,660 shares to 158,105 valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Red Rock Resorts Inc. stake by 32,796 shares and now owns 367,071 shares. Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EastGroup Properties has $12900 highest and $10100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -6.87% below currents $124.91 stock price. EastGroup Properties had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of EGP in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 110,541 shares. Hm Payson Company has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,300 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 8,706 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 47,804 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Eagle Asset owns 102,647 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 147,514 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 6,432 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 39,148 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 28,648 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 6,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 19,179 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake.