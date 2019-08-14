Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $505,614; Apriem Advisors Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 188,575 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 178,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 4.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 102,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 98,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 4.25M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 188 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 43,755 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 3,091 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs invested 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,937 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 2,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Serv accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 6,746 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 2.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 102,596 shares. Botty Investors Llc reported 0.12% stake. Fiduciary Tru Comm stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rhumbline Advisers has 831,715 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 59,701 shares to 7,980 shares, valued at $142,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,411 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).