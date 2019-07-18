Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised By $1.50 Million Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Bb&T (BBT) Position By $1.05 Billion

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 6560.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 22.75 million shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 23.10M shares with $1.07B value, up from 346,832 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $39.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 2.68M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) stake by 50.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 18,286 shares as Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 54,781 shares with $4.55 million value, up from 36,495 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc. now has $21.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.29. About 599,457 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of stock.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 18 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, February 13. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reduce Production Costs and Time to Market with Industry’s First NOR Flash Memory Devices Featuring Embedded MAC Addresses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fast Data Rates Meet High Accuracy in Microchip’s New Analog-to-Digital Converter Families – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. Needham downgraded the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21.

